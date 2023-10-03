Jitendra Awhad urges Maharashtra to follow Bihar's lead in caste-based Census

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA Jitendra Awhad, under the leadership of Sharad Pawar, has praised the caste survey conducted by the Bihar government. He has called for a similar initiative to be undertaken in all states across India, including Maharashtra, alleging that the rights of the OBCs were being snatched away.

The member of the Maharashtra legislative assembly representing the Mumbra-Kalwa constituency in Thane district made this demand in a video message posted on social media platform X on Monday night. Bihar has taken a brave step forward. It took a decision to conduct a caste-based census. And what truth came out of it (caste-based census)? It revealed that the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) comprise 61 per cent of the population. The Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and OBCs together form 85 per cent of its population, he said.

And the truth that came out in Bihar is the truth of the entire India. And therefore we demand…we have always demanded that at least bring out the exact caste-wise population figures. Today, everything is being snatched away from the OBCs, he said. Awhad questioned why the OBCs weren't given reservations even though they only made up 50% of the population.

What Kanshi Ram (founder of the Bahujan Samaj Party) said is accurate. Jiski jitni sankhya bhari, uski utni hissedari, he declared (the bigger the number, the bigger the share). The NCP leader said, Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar also stated that OBCs should receive reservations because they are the most disadvantaged.

Our demand is that a caste-based census be carried out What Bihar has done has to be implemented by all other states, including Maharashtra, the former state minister said. Bihar has shown the path, so people should wake up as your rights are being snatched away, he said. In a written post attached with the video, Awhad said, if the total population of Backward Classes (including OBCs, SCs and STs) is 80 to 84 percent, then capping the reservation at 50 per cent is like doing injustice to them.

