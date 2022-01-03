John Abraham, wife Priya test COVID-19 positive

Bollywood actor-producer John Abraham and his wife Priya have tested positive for COVID-19 and are currently home quarantined.

Announcing the news on his Instagram Story on Monday, John revealed that he came in contact with a COVID positive person three days ago.

He wrote, "I came in contact 3 days ago with someone who I later learned had COVID. Priya and I have tested positive for COVID. We have been quarantined at home so haven't been in contact with anyone else."

He further shared that they are experiencing mild symptoms.

"We are both vaccinated and experienced mild symptoms. Please stay well and healthy. Masks up," he added.

Recently, several other Bollywood celebrities including Mrunal Thakur, Nora Fatehi and Shilpa Shirodkar shared that they have tested positive for COVID-19.

Last week, actor Arjun Kapoor, his cousin and producer Rhea Kapoor, and her husband Karan Boolani tested positive for COVID-19. Arjun's sister Anshula Kapoor was also diagnosed with coronavirus.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor