Johnson & Johnson requests Maharashtra FDA to revoke licence cancellation

Pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson (J&J) has appealed to the state FDA minister Sanjay Rathod to revoke the cancellation of its licence to manufacture baby powder at its Mulund plant. According to a TOI report, said the minister heard the company's appeal but is yet to take a decision.

The drug regulatory body had on September 15 cancelled J&J's licence to manufacture its baby powder in Maharashtra over safety concerns. The company was also told to recall its stock from the market with immediate effect. The licence cancellation came after a one-and-a-half-year long tussle between the company and the state FDA.

In 2019, baby powder samples collected from Pune and Nashik for quality checks were found to have high pH levels. The company contested the findings and the samples were sent to a Kolkata lab,which validated the Maharashtra FDA findings.