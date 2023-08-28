Joined Shinde faction to solve problems of people in Maharashtra: Ajit Pawar reveals why he left Sharad Pawar's party

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said his faction joined the alliance of BJP and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena to solve the problems of the people in the state.While addressing a public rally in Beed, Ajit Pawar said, "We have joined Mahayuti (Ajit Pawar's alliance with BJP, Shinde-led Sena ) to solve the problems of the people.

We took this decision for the development of the state. In politics, there are no permanent enemies and no permanent friends. We want to tell everyone in Maharashtra that even though we are in the Mahayuti alliance, it is our duty to protect people of all castes and religions." Ajit Pawar led a vertical split in the party and became the Deputy Chief Minister, surprising his uncle Sharad Pawar, the party's founder, who established it 24 years ago.Additionally, eight NCP leaders were sworn in as ministers during the ceremony at Raj Bhavan in South Mumbai.