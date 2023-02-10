Journalist association to hold protest in Maharashtra

On February 7, Maharashtra journalist associations will protest with black armbands outside tehsil and district headquarters across the state in response to the alleged murder of a journalist.

“On 10th February, Journalists will protest across Maharashtra at their respective places outside Tehsil or District HQs with Black armbands. And then they will give a memorandum to Tehsildar or Collector.”

TVJA, Mumbai press club, Mumbai Marathi Patrakar Sangh, BNP (Bombay news photographer association), and Mumbai crime reporter association will be holding the protest today.

Marathi journalist, Shashikant Warishe was killed in a road accident, hours after his against the proposed Nanar refinery in Ratnagiri was published following the arrest of an office-bearer of a group backing the refinery was arrested.