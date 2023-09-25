Just because we speak against them, they conduct raids: Supriya Sule takes a dig at Modi govt

NCP working president Supriya Sule took a sharp dig at Modi govt for misusing central agencies for their own benefit.Sule said she did not like the way the BJP misused the power to break parties. Ajit, along with eight other MLAs, in July vertically split the NCP. Later, in a show of strength, the junior Pawar managed to garner the support of more MLAs than Sharad Pawar.

Sule said that just because she speaks against the BJP, searches were conducted on properties linked to her sisters.“The BJP misuses state agencies… In my case too, raids were conducted on the properties of my three sisters. Why were the raids conducted? My sisters have done nothing wrong. I am not trying to protect them because they are my sisters… I have seen this from close quarters. Our entire family went through a bad time,” Sule told a news channel Friday evening on her return to Pune. The income tax raids on her sisters were conducted in October 2021. “Just because we speak against them, they conduct raids… Did they ever think about what these families must have gone through? Anil Deshmukh’s family was raided, Sanjay Raut's family was raided, Nawab Malik's family was raided,” she added.