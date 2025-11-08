Kalyan: Body of Man Found Covered in Blood on Railway Station Skywalk

Panic spread among commuters early Friday morning after the body of a young man, aged around 20 to 22, was found lying in a pool of blood on the skywalk near Gurudev Hotel at Kalyan Railway Station, Maharashtra.

As soon as the incident was reported, officers from Kalyan Mahatma Phule Police Station rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area. According to preliminary information, the youth is believed to have suffered excessive bleeding, reportedly due to a serious medical condition, possibly cancer.

Police officials said there were no signs of external assault or struggle at the scene. Initial findings suggest that the young man might have collapsed after severe internal bleeding. The identity of the deceased is yet to be established.

Police have begun an investigation and are checking CCTV footage from nearby areas to trace his movements before the incident.