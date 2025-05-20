Kalyan Building Collapse: Four-Storey Structure Falls In Karpewadi, One Dead, Several Trapped (Watch Video)

A portion of a four-storey residential building in Kalyan East collapsed on Tuesday afternoon, trapping six people under the debris. As per latest update, one person has been reported with several feared trapped. The incident occurred in the Saptashrungi building located in the Karpewadi area. Rescue operations were swiftly initiated by the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) and the local fire department. So far, four individuals have been rescued and are currently receiving treatment at a nearby hospital.

Officials confirmed that a part of the interior slab from the second floor to the ground floor gave way, leading to the collapse. Two individuals are still believed to be trapped beneath the debris, and efforts are ongoing to locate and rescue them. Sources within KDMC revealed that the building had been declared dangerous and was listed among structures marked for evacuation ahead of the monsoon season. A pre-monsoon notice had reportedly been issued to vacate the premises, but the building was still occupied at the time of the collapse. The rescue team continues to search through the rubble to ensure no one is left inside. Further investigation into the incident and structural safety of similar buildings in the area is expected.

