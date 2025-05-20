Kalyan Building Collapse: Government Announces ₹5 Lakh Aid for Families of Deceased

In a tragic incident that shook the Chiknipada area of Kalyan East, the roof of a four-story residential building collapsed on Tuesday afternoon, resulting in the deaths of six individuals, including a one-and-a-half-year-old girl. Five others sustained injuries and are currently undergoing treatment at a local hospital. The building, identified as Saptashrungi, was over 40 years old and had been declared hazardous by the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC). Officials confirmed that residents had been advised to vacate the structure ahead of the monsoon season, but the collapse occurred before this could be fully implemented.

As rescue operations concluded, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed deep sorrow over the incident and swiftly announced financial assistance for the affected families. “I offer heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased. We share in their grief,” Fadnavis stated in an official post from his X (formerly Twitter) handle. In a significant move to support the bereaved, the Chief Minister declared that the state government would provide ₹5 lakh as compensation to the families of each deceased individual. “The state stands firmly with the victims. The rescue operation has been completed, and the municipal commissioner was personally present at the site. The district administration is closely monitoring the treatment of the injured, who are currently in stable condition. I pray for their speedy recovery,” he added.

In a tragic incident in Kalyan, the roof of a building collapsed, unfortunately causing loss of lives of 6 citizens.

My humble tributes to them.

We stand strongly with the families in these difficult times.

The rescue operations at the site has been completed, and the Municipal… — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) May 20, 2025

#WATCH | Thane, Maharashtra: Six people have died in the Shri Saptashringi building in Kalyan, after its fourth floor collapsed during renovation. pic.twitter.com/1KJhYdKtgu — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2025

The deceased include three women, two men, and the toddler, whose tragic death underscores the gravity of the situation. Emergency services, including the fire brigade and municipal teams, were quick to respond, managing to extract eight people from the debris.

While the immediate focus remains on medical aid and financial relief, the incident has reignited concerns about the condition of aging infrastructure across urban Maharashtra. Authorities have reiterated the importance of evacuating residents from dilapidated buildings, especially ahead of the monsoon season.

The state government’s prompt announcement of compensation aims to provide some relief to the grieving families, as broader questions about urban safety and infrastructure accountability continue to surface.