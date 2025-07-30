Kalyan: MNS Workers Thrash Coaching Centre Director Over Alleged Fee Fraud; Assault Video Goes Viral (Watch)

In yet another incident, of violence involving Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) the party members physically assaulted the director of a coaching centre in Kalyan, near Mumbai. The victim, Siddharth Singh Chandel, who runs Siddharth Logic Coaching Classes, was allegedly attacked over accusations of charging exorbitant fees and cheating students preparing for MPSC and UPSC exams. In the footage, three MNS members are seen confronting Chandel in his office. Despite Chandel’s attempts to defuse the situation during a phone call, the argument quickly escalated.

The video shows one man slapping Chandel, another throwing a stainless-steel bottle, and a third hurling a wooden plaque at him. Visibly distressed students, primarily young girls, were present during the assault—one of whom recorded the confrontation on her phone. The video ends with one of the attackers issuing a threat.According to MNS workers, Chandel was charging high fees under the guise of offering premium coaching services for civil service exams. They also claimed that Chandel falsely presented himself as a GST inspector to gain students’ trust and exploit them financially. The coaching centre is located right across from Kalyan Railway Station, making it easily accessible and popular among aspirants. However, students reportedly complained that classes were not being held regularly despite paying large sums in tuition.

In recent weeks, MNS workers have been accused of multiple assaults, particularly targeting individuals for allegedly harassing and insulting harassing Marathi people. Yesterday, in Mumbai’s Goregaon area after employee of a financial company abused and threatened a Marathi-speaking customer at the office, despite the customer having repaid his loan. According to a News18 report, later Maharashtra Navnirman Sena’s (MNS) Goregaon assembly chief Virendra Jadhav and his supporters gathered at the office and protested the incident. They also vandalised the office, and as the clash escalated, the employees of the firm allegedly used foul language against MNS chief Raj Thackeray.This led to further outrage among MNS workers and office bearers, who disrupted the company’s operations.