Kalyan Traffic: Youth Threatens, Hits Traffic Cop in Public; Says, ‘You’ll Pay for This’ (Watch Video)

The persistent issue of traffic congestion in Kalyan took a violent turn when a young biker physically assaulted a traffic police constable during a traffic jam near the Shahad–Ahilyanagar flyover. The incident which happened on June 17, was caught on a mobile phone camera, has raised concerns over the safety of on-duty police personnel. According to reports, Traffic Police Constable Sachin Ombase was trying to streamline vehicular movement around 11 PM when he noticed a motorcyclist, identified as Mayur Kene, riding in the wrong direction toward Shahad. Ombase reportedly stopped Kene and advised him to take a proper route. However, this led to a heated exchange between the two.

In a sudden outburst of anger, Kene allegedly grabbed the constable by the collar, pushed him, and began verbally abusing him. Eyewitnesses stated that Kene continued his assault despite attempts by another traffic policeman and bystanders to intervene. The youth also allegedly threatened the constable, saying, “How dare you raise your hand on a local, I’ll take care of you,” and even attempted to strike him on the head with a stone. Eventually, the crowd managed to separate the assailant from the officer, preventing further escalation. Following the incident, a case has been registered against Mayur Kene at the Mahatma Phule Chowk Police Station. He has been booked under multiple sections for assaulting a public servant and obstructing police duty.

The incident has sparked outrage among the police force and residents alike, highlighting the growing challenges traffic personnel face while on duty in high-stress urban environments.