Kalyan: Woman assaulted by 15 armed assailants, three sustain serious injuries

A shocking incident unfolded on Friday afternoon in the Chakki Naka area of Kalyan East, as a woman riding a pillion with her husband on a two-wheeler was mercilessly attacked by a gang of 15 assailants wielding sharp weapons. The brutal assault left the woman seriously injured and sent shockwaves through the community.

In a courageous attempt to help the distressed woman, three pedestrians intervened, only to become victims themselves as they were also injured in the vicious attack. All four victims are currently receiving treatment at a civic hospital, underlining the severity of the assault.

The incident has ignited concerns over rising criminal activities in Kalyan city, as brazen criminal gangs are emboldened to carry out their acts of terror in broad daylight. Instances of robberies, burglaries, and even the snatching of gold ornaments from women's necks have surged, creating an atmosphere of fear and unease among the city's residents. Doubts about the efficacy of law and order in Dombivali and Kalyan have grown among the public.

Reports indicate that Taushib Syed, a resident of Kalyan East, was riding his bike alongside his wife in the Chakki Naka area when a group of 15 individuals abruptly halted them. The gang proceeded to verbally abuse and physically assault Taushib's wife, using sharp weapons that inflicted serious injuries.

In a display of solidarity, a group of pedestrians rushed to the woman's aid, but they too fell victim to the attackers' brutality, sustaining severe head and hand injuries from the sharp weapons. Following the assault, the gang fled the scene, leaving the victims traumatized.

In response to a complaint filed by Taushib Syed's wife, the Kolsewadi police station has initiated legal action against the 15 perpetrators, launching a thorough investigation into the incident. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the challenges faced in maintaining public safety and order in the region, prompting authorities to take swift action against those responsible for the heinous act.