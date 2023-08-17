Kalyan: Young woman stabbed to death on her way home after coaching class

In a shocking incident, a young woman was fatally stabbed while returning home from a coaching class in the Tisgaon area of Kalyan city. The police have arrested the accused, identified as Aditya Kamble, a resident of Kalyan, and registered a murder case against him.

The motive behind the crime is yet to be determined. The tragic incident occurred within the premises of the Durga Devi Society in Kalyan, causing outrage and anger among the citizens.

According to media reports, the victim, a resident of Durga Devi Society in Kalyan East's Tisgaon area, was on her way home from a coaching class when Aditya Kamble attacked her. He mercilessly stabbed her in the head, chest, and neck using a knife. Local residents responded to her cries for help and apprehended the accused, rushing her to a hospital. Unfortunately, she succumbed to her injuries before receiving medical aid. The local police promptly arrived at the scene and apprehended Aditya Kamble.

Reports indicate that the accused had been gathering information about the victim from residents of the Durga Darshan Society since the previous day, raising suspicions. When the girl headed to her coaching class, the accused was waiting within the society premises. He attempted to escape after stabbing her but was caught by residents who had rushed to her aid. Aditya Kamble was apprehended and handed over to the police. A murder case has been filed against him under relevant sections.