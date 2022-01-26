Kangana Ranaut celebrates 3 years of 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi'

Kangana Ranaut-starrer 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi' has completed three years since it was released in theatres.

Taking to Instagram, Kangana shared a tweet of the Directorate of Film Festivals, India.

"#3YearsOfManikarnika: The #NationalAward winning movie #Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi', celebrating the glorious legacy of the fearless queen of Jhansi was released on this day in 2019. The film bagged actress #KanganaRanaut the #NationalFilmAward in #BestActress Category," the tweet read.

'Manikarnika' tells the story of Rani Laxmibai's mutiny against the Britishers. Kangana essayed the role of Queen of Jhansi.

Actor Ankita Lokhande was also featured in the patriotic film.

( With inputs from ANI )

