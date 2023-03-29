Kapil Sibal dig at PM Modi says parties like JD(U) and Shiv Sena were your allies, now they are corrupt

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his corrupt are coming on one platform remark, saying parties such as the JD(U) and the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray) were his allies at one point of time and are now corrupt, but were not so back then.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating an extension of the BJP headquarters here on Tuesday, Modi linked the coming together of opposition parties against the BJP to his government’s campaign against corruption and said anti-India forces were attacking constitutional institutions the strong foundation of a rising India to stall the country’s growth.

Reacting to the remarks, Sibal tweeted, PM: Opposition afraid all corrupt now on one platform. But Modiji: Shiv Sena, Akali Dal, JDU, PDP, BSP, were all your allies at one time and you formed government with them! Now they are corrupt! Then they were not?” the former Union minister said.