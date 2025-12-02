Satara Bus Accident: 32 Students Injured After Nashik Bus Falls Into Gorge Near Karad

At least 32 students were injured, and one was in critical condition, in a bus accident near Karad in Satara district of Maharashtra on Tuesday, December 2. The accident took place when a private bus they were travelling in fell into 20 feet 20-foot-deep gorge near Karad.

According to reports, the tourist bus was carrying 40 to 45 students from Nashik. The bus was heading to Konkan for a picnic. The students from Pimpalgaon in Nashik district had gone on a picnic trip to Konkan. After the trip, the bus left late at night from Nashik as it reached near Watar in Karad taluka lost control and skidded off the highway due to the driver's suspect misjudgment and fell into a approximately 20-foot deep gorge.

Several students on board were injured, and one in critical condition, was transported to Krishna Hospital in Karad for treatment. Upon receiving the information, local people, along with Karad Police, reached the spot.