Karad: Doctor Accused of Using AI to Create, Circulate Obscene Videos of Female Doctors

A shocking incident has come to light in Karad, where obscene videos of female doctors were allegedly created using "AI" technology and circulated on WhatsApp, sending ripples through the medical community in Karad. Various organizations had previously filed complaints against the suspect's activity. It is now shockingly revealed that in retaliation for a negative report submitted to the health department after an inspection related to these complaints, the accused doctor, created obscene videos of four individuals, including two female doctors, using AI technology.

The sensational revelation that obscene videos of two female doctors, one young woman, and one young man from Karad city were created using AI technology has now brought to light the motive behind the suspect's actions. The accused operates a 'Therapy Center' on the eastern side of Karad city. Some organizations had lodged complaints with the District Health Department regarding the treatments provided there.

Following these complaints, senior officials instructed government medical sources to inspect the therapy center and submit a report. Upon direct inspection, it was found that the complaints had merit, and the concerned inspecting officers accordingly submitted a negative report to the health department. Holding a grudge over this entire incident, Dr. Rajesh Shinde allegedly used AI technology to create obscene videos of two female doctors, one young woman, and one young man.

Dr. Rajesh Shinde reportedly sent these videos to Vikas Sharma, an acquaintance in Punjab. He also sent the phone numbers of the concerned doctors, instructing Sharma to create a WhatsApp group. Investigations reveal that Sharma then shared the obscene videos in that group at the behest of Dr. Rajesh Shinde.

In this matter, a case has been registered at the Karad City Police Station against a renowned doctor from Karad and another individual. It is understood that the suspect doctor had these obscene videos created by his friend in Punjab.