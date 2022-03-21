Kareena Kapoor enjoys biryani with team after getting back from long vacation

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor is back in the city after a long vacation in the Maldives and has beaten her Monday blues by enjoying biryani with her team.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Monday, the 'Jab We Met' actor shared a video where she can be seen enjoying scrumptious biryani. While enjoying a plate of biryani, Bebo is also seen discussing desserts with her team that she wants for tomorrow.

She captioned her post, "Monday blues biryani... Already planning tomorrow's dessert...#Reels #ReelItFeelIt #Biryani."

As soon she shared the video, her sister, Karisma Kapoor commented, "I have missed this Biryani."

While Malaika Arora Khan wrote, "Bebo when am back I want. I DEMAND !!!!!"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be seen in 'Laal Singh Chaddha' alongside Aamir Khan.

Apart from this, she has also announced her OTT debut in a Sujoy Ghosh directorial with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Verma, which will stream on Netflix.

