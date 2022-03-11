Kareena Kapoor showers birthday love on her niece Samaira
Kareena Kapoor Khan is a proud aunt to her sister Karisma Kapoor's firstborn Samaira.
On the occasion of her niece's 17th birthday, Kareena took to Instagram and penned a heartfelt note for Samaira.
"Mamma's baby girl...fabulous elder sister to our boys ...Kind, gentle and beautiful...All of 17. Happy birthday to our Samaira..love you so much..@therealkarismakapoor #Lolo ki Beti..Sam is 17," she wrote.
Alongside the birthday note, Kareena dug out a throwback picture in Karisma can be seen hugging baby Samaira.
For the unversed, Karisma married Delhi-based businessman Sanjay Kapur in 2003. However, they got divorced in 2016. Apart from Samaira, the two also have a son named Kiaan.
