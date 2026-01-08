Karnataka-Based Businessman Duped of Rs 2 Crore, Held Captive for Days in Thane Hotel; Accused Arrested

Thane: Karnataka-based businessman got duped by fraudster for Rs 2 crore at gunpoint after holding him captive in multiple hotels in Thane. Police have arrested accused man in connection with this case.

According to PTI report, incident took place between December 15 and 18, 2025, and the main accused in the case, Ankit Bapu Thombre (40), a resident of Manpada in Thane, was arrested on January 6, said police. The arrest was made by the Crime Branch Unit-I of the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar police commissionerate, ACP (Crime) Madan Ballal said.

Cyber fraud case are seen at rise in Jaipur, recently a major case of fraud involving crores of rupees in the name of online trading has come to light in which gemstone trader in Jaipur was duped of ₹12 crore. 63-year-old businessman, a resident of Adarsh ​​Nagar, has filed a report with the Special Operations Group (SOG) Cyber ​​Crime Police Station.

According Amar Ujala report complaint, on September 25th, the businessman received a WhatsApp message from a girl named Kritika Thakur, which contained a link to a website. After logging in to the website, Kanak Dham Exchange customer service lured him into investing by promising good returns. The businessman initially invested ₹5 lakh on October 7th, after which a profit was shown in his virtual wallet. As his trust grew, he invested a total of ₹6 crore by November 4th, with ₹9.42 crore shown in his wallet.