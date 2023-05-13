Karnataka Election Results 2023: BJP's corrupt face exposed in Karnataka, alleges Nana Patole

On Saturday, Nana Patole, the Chief of Maharashtra's Congress party, accused the Narendra Modi-led government of attempting to stifle democracy. He claimed that in the past five years, the BJP government in Karnataka has inflicted great hardship on the state's people, citing issues such as inflation, unemployment, and farmer suicides.

Vote counting for the Karnataka Assembly elections has commenced and according to the latest trends, Congress has surpassed the majority mark by leading in 128 seats, followed by BJP with 77 and JD(S) with 17. The results of one seat are yet to be determined. In response to the verdict, Nana Patole has expressed his views.

Nana Patole remarked that in Karnataka, citizens were compelled to pay a 40% commission to conduct their work, thus exposing the true corrupt nature of the BJP government. Furthermore, he stated that the Lingayat community, which played a critical role in the BJP's success, has been abandoned. Patole claimed that inflation, unemployment, and farmer suicides had risen under the BJP's governance, and people were dissatisfied with their performance, as evidenced by the election results.

Furthermore, Nana Patole added that the BJP had employed divisive and negative tactics during the election campaign, which have proven ineffective. He expressed confidence that the Congress will form a government with a significant majority, indicating that the people of Karnataka have chosen a path towards a progressive and inclusive society. Patole also stated that the BJP's agenda of promoting hatred and division is no longer acceptable to the people.

Additionally, Nana Patole criticized the BJP for spreading false propaganda about former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, and praised Rahul Gandhi for his efforts to connect with people and understand their problems during his nationwide tours. Patole also accused Prime Minister Modi of using religion as a tool for political gain, and pointed out that while Modi has been quick to criticize his opponents, he has failed to address the numerous abuses hurled at the Gandhi family by BJP leaders. Patole lauded Rahul Gandhi's education and his commitment to serving the nation, highlighting his family's long history of fighting for the country's freedom.