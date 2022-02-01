Kartik Aaryan introduces his pet 'Katori' to his fans

Actor Kartik Aaryan on Tuesday shared a few pictures with his pet dog.

He also revealed that he has named his dog 'Katori Aaryan', and has even created an Instagram account with his name.

"Katori, I am in love again," he captioned the post.

Kartik's images with Katori have garnered everyone's attention.

Reacting to the post, actor Rakul Preet Singh commented, "Katori...such a cute name."

"Aww hearts melting," Bhumi Pednekar wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik will be seen in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', 'Shezada', 'Captain India', 'Freddy' and Sajid Nadiadwala's untitled next.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor