Kartiki Ekadashi 2024: Dr. Chandrakant Pulkundwar Seeks Blessings for Maharashtra at Lord Vitthal Temple

Divisional Commissioner Dr. Chandrakant Pulkundwar, along with his wife Sayali Pulkundwar, led the government’s grand ritual worship for Kartiki Ekadashi, seeking blessings of happiness, prosperity, and grace for the devotees and the people of Maharashtra from Lord Panduranga. The worship, held today, honored Maharashtra's beloved deity, Lord Vitthal-Rukmini, with participation from esteemed Varkaris (devotees) and was followed by a felicitation ceremony by Executive Officer Rajendra Shelke on behalf of the Shri Vitthal Rukmini Temple Committee.

Among the dignitaries present were District Collector Kumar Ashirwad, Kolhapur Region Police Inspector General Sunil Fulari, CEO Kuldeep Jangam, Additional District Collector Monica Singh Thakur, Additional Superintendent of Police Pritam Yawalkar, Executive Officer Rajendra Shelke, Sub-Divisional Officer Sachin Ithape, Tehsildar Sachin Langute, Chief Officer Prashant Jadhav, and others.

During the event, a special honor was extended to Baburao Bagsari Sagar and Sagarbai Baburao Sagar, a couple from Udgir Taluka in Latur District, who were selected from the line of devotees to represent the Varkaris. The Sagar couple, who work as masons and have faithfully participated in the pilgrimage for 14 years, were awarded a year-long free bus pass from the State Transport Corporation by Divisional Commissioner Dr. Pulkundwar. Additionally, Dr. Pulkundwar, his wife, and the honored Varkaris received felicitations from the temple committee.

The program concluded with words of gratitude from the temple committee’s manager, Manoj Shrotri, while Vinaya Kulkarni coordinated the event as anchor.