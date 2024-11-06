Kartiki Ekadashi 2024 Special Trains: Central Railway to Launch Services from Latur, Miraj, Kurudwadi to Pandharpur – Check Timings

The 2024 Kartik Yatra is underway, welcoming devotees since October 31, with the main pilgrimage activities occurring from November 1 to November 6. This annual event, guided by His Holiness Radhanath Swami Maharaj, takes pilgrims through sacred sites, focusing on areas around Mayapur, India.

For the Kartiki Yatra at Pandharpur, Central Railway has arranged three special unreserved trains for the convenience of devotees. These trains will run from various stations to Pandharpur between November 8 and November 15.

The special Latur-Pandharpur-Latur train will depart from Latur station on November 12 and 13 at 7:30 a.m. and will reach Pandharpur railway station at 12:50 p.m. The return Pandharpur-Latur special train will depart from Pandharpur station on November 12 and 13 at 1:50 p.m. and arrive at Latur railway station at 7:20 p.m., as per the information provided by the railway authorities.

Additionally, a Miraj-Kurudwadi train will run from November 10 to 14, 2024, departing from Miraj station at 3:10 p.m. and reaching Pandharpur station at 5:30 p.m., then proceeding to Kurudwadi station, arriving at 7:00 p.m. It will then depart from Kurudwadi station at 9:25 p.m., reach Pandharpur railway station at 10:25 p.m., and return to Miraj station by 1:00 a.m