Key cities in Maharashtra experience rain deficit, relief expected soon

The agricultural community is currently grappling with a crisis as the rain has ceased for the past several days. The overcast conditions are contributing to the proliferation of different diseases among the crops. During July, numerous regions of the state experienced heavy rainfall. However, there has been a notable absence of rain since the previous week.

The regions of Marathwada and Vidarbha are currently witnessing fluctuations in rainfall patterns. Furthermore, the persistent humid conditions have contributed to the rise of detrimental diseases among the crops, causing a potential risk of fungal infections. Consequently, there is an imminent possibility of encountering a crisis of crop failure.

In the past week, prominent cities of the state including Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, Thane, and Aurangabad have remained rainless. However, a significant change is anticipated as the Meteorological Department forecasts heavy rainfall across most regions of the state within the next 48 hours. The potential for rain will bring significant relief to the farmers in the state.

Aurangabad, Jalna, Beed, Parbhani, Hingoli, Nanded, and Latur districts in Marathwada, as well as Akola, Buldhana, Amravati, Nagpur, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, and Washim districts in Vidarbha, are experiencing cloudy conditions.