Key highlights of Maha CM Eknath Shinde's speech
Published: July 4, 2022 04:24 PM
Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said, "I was constantly harassed in the Mahavikas Aghadi. I was treated unfairly during the Legislative Council elections, so I rebelled against that injustice." The Eknath Shinde government proved its majority in the Assembly.
Important points in Eknath Shinde's speech,
- Initially, I was supposed to be made CM in the MVA govt... But later Ajit Dada (Ajit Pawar) or someone said that I should not be made CM. I had no problem and I told Uddhav ji to go ahead, and that I was with him. I never eyed that post
- We are Shivsainiks and we will always be Shivsainiks of Balasaheb and Anand Dighe. I want to remind you all who was there who got Bala Saheb's voting banned for 6 years...: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde
- We were in government for two and a half years in the state. We didn't had a very good experience.
- I was treated unfairly during the Assembly elections. Now, even if we are martyred to save the Sena, we will work, but we will not retreat.
- I gave time to Shiv Sena, spent my life. Shiv Sena is my family.
- Thanks to Anand Dighe, we started working once again. Recovered after the death of Anand Dighe. Many mothers and sisters protested against the dance bar that destroyed the world. I broke 16 dance bars myself. During this time many charges were filed against me.
- We were branded as traitors, we are not traitors. Balasaheb taught us to revolt for justice.
- I did not desire any position.
- Our natural alliance is with BJP, I tried to tell Uddhav Thackeray five times.
- We are Shiv Sainiks of the thoughts of Balasaheb and Dighe Saheb.
- MLAs have asked how to stay in power with those who oppose Hindutva.
