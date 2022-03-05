Kiara Advani shares glimpses from her sister's wedding

It's ringing wedding bell's in actor Kiara Advani's house as her sister Ishita Advani is set to tie the knot with Karma Vivan on Saturday.

Taking to her Instagram Story, the 'Shershaan' actor posted pictures in which she looks like the perfect bridesmaid, dressed in an orange-and-gold lehenga.

In another picture beaming with sisterly love, Kiara can be seen putting a dot of kohl behind the new bride's ear, to protect her from any evil or negative energy.

The bride dressed in a traditional red Sabyasachi lehenga for her special day, paired with green-and-gold bridal jewellery.

Kiara wrote, "Nazar na lage @ishitaadvani."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kiara has 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' and 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' in the pipeline.

( With inputs from ANI )

