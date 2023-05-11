Kirit Somaiya reacts to NCP’s Jitendra Ahwad comments on The Kerala Story, says this not Uddhav Thackeray's govt

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya said that this is not the government of Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray where The Kerala Story film will get banned in the state.

This is not the Uddhav Thackeray government in Maharashtra where this movie will get banned. Is Jitendra Awhad worried about Muslim voters?, said Somaiya. I want to ask Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar what problems they have with this movie, he added.

Amid the ongoing controversy over the movie The Kerala Story, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA Jitendra Awhad said that the producer of the movie should be hanged in public.

Under the name of The Kerala Story, a state and its women were defamed. The official figure of three was projected as 32,000. The person who produced this fictional movie should be hanged in public, NCP leader Awhad said.