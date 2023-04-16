Kirti Somaiya files complaint of land fraud against BMC officials

Bharatiya Janta Party leader Kirit Somaiya on Saturday filed a complaint at MHB Colony police station, Borivli, against officials of BMC, Nisalp Realties for fraud. In his complaint Somaiya has alleged that land admeasuring 3. 2lakh sq feet at Eksar village, Dahisar had been valued as open land when it is encroached and declared as a slum in 1986.

BMC paid Rs 349 crore for acquisition of the land when it should have been acquired at zero cost as it was a declared slum.Somaiya alleged the Mumbai suburban collector's office, BMC and the Thackeray government looted the city to the tune of Rs 900 crore. The land could have been bought by BMC for Rs 6 crore, but the price was fixed for Rs 900 crore of which Rs 349 crore has been paid, he said.