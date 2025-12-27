KMC Elections 2026: Congress Announces First List of 48 Candidates for Kolhapur Municipal Corporation Polls

As preparations intensify for the upcoming Kolhapur Municipal Corporation Elections 2026, political parties have begun campaigning and candidate selections. While both the Mahayuti and Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) are witnessing internal disagreements over seat-sharing and candidate lists, parties are also cautious that early announcements could trigger rebellion.

Against this backdrop, the Congress has taken the lead by announcing its first list of candidates for the Kolhapur Municipal Corporation elections 2025 (KMC). The party has declared the names of 48 candidates in its initial list, which includes several veteran former corporators, notably Rajesh Latkar.

The list was finalised during a meeting of the State Selection Board of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee, chaired by Congress state president Harshvardhan Sapkal. The meeting was held on the advice of MP Shahu Chhatrapati Maharaj, Legislative Council group leader and district president Satej Patil, and under the guidance of MLA Jayant Asgaonkar, former MLA Malojiraje Chhatrapati, and former MLA Rituraj Patil.

Congress First Candidate List:

The list includes candidates across various wards and reservation categories, featuring experienced leaders as well as new faces. Some prominent names include Rajesh Bharat Latkar, Prakash Shankarrao Patil, Swati Sachin Kamble, Pratap Singh Dattatray Jadhav, Pallavi Somnath Bolaikar, Deepa Diliprao Magdum, Riyaz Ahmed Subhedar, Pravin Haridas Sonawane, Amar Pranav Samarth, Ashwini Anil Kadam, Sanjay Vasantrao Mohite, Archana Sandeep Biranje, and Aruna Vishal Gawli, among others.