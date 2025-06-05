Kolhapur: 26-Year-Old Man Who Killed Live-In Partner Over Marriage Dispute Dies by Suicide

Kolhapur, Maharashtra (June 5, 2025): A 26-year-old man who was on the run after allegedly killing his live-in partner in Kolhapur died by suicide on Thursday. He was found hanging from a tree in a forest area in Shahuwadi taluka. The man, Satish Maruti Yadav, was a resident of Shivaji Peth in Kolhapur and originally from Pendrewadi in Undri village. He had been missing since Tuesday after allegedly stabbing his partner, Samiksha Bharat Narsinge, 23, at their rented home in Sarnobatwadi.

According to police, Yadav and Narsinge had been in a live-in relationship for the past four months. A dispute over marriage had reportedly escalated. On Tuesday afternoon, between 2.30 and 3 pm, Yadav allegedly stabbed Narsinge during an argument. He then locked both Narsinge and her friend inside the house and fled the scene on a two-wheeler.

He is believed to have travelled to Nandari village in Shahuwadi taluka, where he stayed briefly at a friend’s house. On Wednesday morning around 6.30 am, he left the house without informing anyone. His friend and local police had launched a search operation after he went missing.

On Thursday morning, Yadav’s body was found hanging from a tree in the forest under the jurisdiction of the Shahuwadi police station. Police said he had likely died by suicide on Wednesday morning. A case has been registered at Shahuwadi police station.

Police teams from Gandhinagar police station and the local crime branch had been searching for Yadav for two days. Investigators visited his native village, questioned his friends, relatives, and in-laws, and checked lodges across the district. The search came to an end after his body was found.

