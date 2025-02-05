Kolhapur: 300 People in Shirol Taluka Suffer Food Poisoning After Attending Mahaprasad Event (Watch)

At least 300 people were admitted to various hospitals in Maharashtra's Kolhapur district on Wednesday, February 5, due to several complications related to diarrhoea, like stomach pain, loose motions, etc. The doctor suspects food poisoning could be the reason behind it.

Also Read | Over 200 people fell ill due to food poisoning in MP.

This comes after several people attended the Mahaprasad event at Shivnakwadi village in Shirol taluka. All patients, including women and children, were admitted to the hospital for treatment, and their condition was said to be stable, said an official of Kurundwad police station.

Visuals From Hospital

Kolhapur, Maharashtra: Around 300 people in Shivnakwadi village, Shirol taluka, suffered from food poisoning after a Mahaprasad event. All are receiving treatment at the hospital pic.twitter.com/PFu3huDXLs — IANS (@ians_india) February 5, 2025

"People started complaining of diarrhoea, nausea and fever since today morning. So far, over 255 people have fallen sick due to suspected food poisoning. Most of them are claiming that they had 'kheer' at the fair. But there were food stalls too," the police official told news agency PTI.