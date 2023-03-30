Kolhapur: AAP puts up 'Modi hatao' banners, controversy ensues

On Thursday morning, banners with the message 'Modi hatao, Desh bachao' were found in the city, causing a stir after citizens taking morning walks shared pictures of the posters on social media.

The identity of the people behind the banners was initially unclear. However, it has since been revealed that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was responsible for putting up the banners. The AAP plans to hold a press conference later in the day to share their views on the matter.

Amid the current political situation in the country and the ongoing uproar in Parliament over the alleged Adani Group scam, banners with the message 'Modi hatao, Desh bachao' were displayed at major chowks, leading to a stir.

At one chowk, a citizen removed the banner and threw it away. Meanwhile, in other locations, citizens and in some cases, BJP workers also took down the banners.