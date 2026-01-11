Kolhapur ACB DYSP Vaishnavi Patil Injured in Major Car Accident Near Chitradurga

A serious road accident involving the car of DYSP Vaishnavi Patil, who is posted with the Kolhapur Anti-Corruption Bureau, has been reported near Chitradurga district in Karnataka. According to available information, the accident occurred while she was returning to Kolhapur from Bengaluru. The mishap took place in the early hours when her car rammed into a lorry on the highway. The impact was severe, completely damaging the front portion of the car. Two people travelling with DYSP Patil died on the spot due to the force of the collision.

DYSP Vaishnavi Patil and three others sustained injuries in the accident. Officials confirmed that her condition is currently stable. All the injured were immediately rushed to the district hospital in Chitradurga for emergency medical treatment. Doctors treating Patil stated that she is out of danger and responding well to treatment. The exact cause of the accident is still not known, and authorities are investigating the incident. Preliminary reports suggest that the collision between the car and the lorry was extremely forceful, leading to the tragic outcome.

