Kolhapur: Aggressive Stray Dogs Attack Sambar Deer at Water Spot, Forest Officials Unable to Act

Stray dogs from urban areas of the district are being abandoned in the village of Gaganbawda and nearby forest regions. These dogs have become aggressive and are attacking wild animals in the jungle. As a result, the survival of wildlife in this naturally rich taluka is now under serious threat. In the past eight days alone, there have been six reported attacks by these stray dogs on animals such as sambar deer, barking deer, and other wildlife, leaving forest department officials helpless.

Due to restrictions under Section 291 of the Indian Penal Code, action cannot be taken directly against these dogs, leaving both the forest department and the village panchayat powerless. This has raised a critical question: Who is responsible for taking action against these stray animals?

The Nagzhari lake near Gaganbawda village is a common watering spot for wild animals like sambar deer, barking deer, leopards, porcupines, rabbits, and Indian bison (gaur). The dense forests around Borbet and Baweli are also home to a large number of wildlife species. However, in recent days, there has been a significant increase in the number of stray dogs in these regions. These dogs are entering the dense forest and attacking animals. They are hunting in packs, much like trained predators. Some wild animals have lost their lives in these attacks, while others have been left injured.

An increase in the number of stray dogs in the village may also attract leopards, potentially leading to more human-leopard conflict. There is an added concern that if these dogs come into contact with wild animals, they may spread the Canine Distemper virus, a disease that poses a serious threat to wildlife.

"If these dogs come into contact with wild animals, there is a risk of spreading Canine Distemper, a dangerous disease," said Kamlesh Patil, Assistant Forest Conservator, Kolhapur.

"We have prohibited dumping food waste near shops close to Nagzhari Lake. We are also investigating the sudden increase in the stray dog population," said Mansi Kamble, Sarpanch, Gaganbawda.