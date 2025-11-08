Kolhapur: Ambabai’s Kirnotsav Begins; Sun’s Rays Reach Goddess’s Shoulders on First Day

Kolhapur: Kirnotsav is one of the auspicious and popular event in Maharashtra's Kolhapur where sun rays fall on Mahalaxmi idol directly illuminate the deity's idol creating a spectacular sight. It is celebrated over three days in both January/February and November, with the rays touching the deity's feet on the first day, the middle of the body on the second, and the entire body on the third, demonstrating the temple's ancient architectural alignment.

On the first day of the Dakshinayan Kirnotsav of Karveer Niwasini Shri Ambabai, the rays of the setting sun reached the shoulders of the idol of the goddess. The Kirnotsav ceremony began today, Saturday, a day before the scheduled date. Shri Ambabai's Kirnotsav is celebrated twice a year, namely Dakshinayan and Uttarayan. However, there have been changes in the past few years. Accordingly, the inspection of the Kirnotsav started from Friday itself, but the Kirnotsav could not be held on Friday due to cloudy weather.

On Saturday evening, at 5:05 pm, the rays of the setting sun reached the Ambabai temple through the main entrance. After passing through each stage, such as the Garuda Mandap, Kaasav Chowk, brass umbra, silver umbra, and marble steps, the rays touched the feet of the idol at 5:42 pm. After that, the rays reached the knees and waist. At 5:47 pm, the rays reached the shoulders and disappeared to the left.