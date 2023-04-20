Kolhapur: Body of missing man found in Tulsi River after week

On Wednesday afternoon, the body of a young man was discovered floating in the Tulsi river bed near Kasaba Tarale village. The body was identified as 27-year-old Ganesh Sanjay Shinde, who had been missing for a week. The Karvir police have filed a case in relation to the incident.

The body was discovered by farmers working in fields near the Tulsi River in Kanchanwadi. The body was found lodged in bushes in the riverbed, and local police were alerted by a police patil. Upon arrival, the police, along with the help of several social workers, were able to retrieve the decomposed body from the riverbed.

The body of a mentally challenged youth named Ganesh Shinde, who had been missing since Thursday evening, was discovered in a charred and fish-eaten state. Due to the absence of clothes on the body, identification was difficult.

The family confirmed the body belonged to Ganesh, and it was handed over to them after a post-mortem at the CPR Hospital in Kolhapur. Ganesh's death, who was known for his religious devotion, has caused shock in the village. He is survived by his mother, brother, and brother-in-law. The Karvir police are investigating the incident.