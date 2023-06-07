Kolhapur: Clash breaks out between two groups of Hindu organisations over objectionable posts on Aurangzeb

A clash breaks out between members of some Hindu organisations and Police in Kolhapur during a protest called by the former. A bandh and protest were called by the organisations after tensions broke out in the city when some youth allegedly posted objectionable posts on social media with a reference to Aurangzeb.

Four people were booked for allegedly carrying posters of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb during a procession in Ahmednagar in Maharashtra, a video of which went viral, an official said. The action was prompted by a viral social media video showing an individual dancing with an Aurangzeb poster during a procession following the renaming of Ahmednagar City.

Maharashtra state Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said such acts will not be pardoned. If someone flashes the poster of Aurangzeb, it will not be tolerated. In this country and state, our revered deities are Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, he said.