Kolhapur Crime: Husband Murders Wife After Argument, Stages Robbery to Mislead Police — Gets Caught

A shocking case of deception has emerged in Kohlapur's Madilage (Ajra Taluka), where a man faked a robbery to cover the murder of his wife.Police investigations quickly uncovered glaring inconsistencies between the husband's account, the physical evidence at the crime scene, and the jewelry still found on the victim. These contradictions deepened the investigators' suspicions, which were ultimately confirmed during a detailed interrogation—revealing that the husband had orchestrated the entire scene to hide the brutal murder of his wife.

Despite rigorous interrogation, the accused remained unshaken. However, when officers asked him what would happen to his one-and-a-half-year-old child and elderly mother, he broke down emotionally and confessed to the crime. The police have arrested the accused – former deputy sarpanch of Madilge, Sushant Suresh Gurav – in connection with the murder of his wife, Pooja Sushant Gurav. The investigation was solved within 24 hours by Ajara Police and the Local Crime Branch. Gurav is set to be presented in court on Tuesday, according to Sub-Divisional Police Officer Ramdas Ingawale and Assistant Police Inspector Nagesh Yamgar.

Gurav had lodged a complaint early Sunday morning around 2:30 a.m., claiming that robbers broke into his house, murdered his wife with a sharp weapon, and stole gold ornaments and cash. Based on this complaint, the police launched an investigation. Additional Superintendent of Police Nikesh Khatmode Patil visited the crime scene and guided the investigation. On Monday morning, during a conversation about his young child, the accused emotionally admitted to the crime.

Murder Over Refusal to Hand Over Jewelry for Debt Repayment

The accused had reportedly asked Pooja to hand over her jewelry so he could mortgage it to repay a loan. When she refused, an argument broke out between the two. In a fit of rage, Sushant attacked her head with a stone and a sickle, killing her on the spot. To hide the crime, he staged a fake robbery. However, police were quick to uncover the truth within 24 hours. Assistant Police Inspector Nagesh Yamgar is leading the further investigation.

A Peaceful Family Life Turned Tragic

Sushant, who worked as a cook, religious speaker (kirtankar), and priest, had previously visited doctors in Baramati for fertility treatment. The couple was blessed with twins – a boy named Sopaan and a girl named Mukta. Although their life seemed peaceful on the outside, it was ultimately shattered by this act of violence.

Suspicion Turned Toward the Husband

In his complaint, Sushant claimed that his wife was attacked with an iron rod by robbers. However, the nature of the wounds indicated the use of a sharp weapon. He also claimed that robbers had taken all the jewelry, but Pooja was still wearing her mangalsutra and bangles. Moreover, the gold jewelry inside the cupboard remained untouched. Though the sarees were scattered, there were no bloodstains on them. These inconsistencies led the police to suspect Sushant, eventually exposing his lie.

Murder Weapon Disposed in Biogas Plant

After murdering his wife, Sushant left her body in a pool of blood and disposed of the weapon – a sickle – by throwing it into a biogas plant.