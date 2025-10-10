Kolhapur Crime: Three Women, Minor Detained for Demanding Rs 5 Lakh Ransom to Withdraw Case

Kolhapur: Three women were arrested by the Local Crime Investigation Branch team for allegedly demanding ransom of five lakhs to withdraw the case of sexual abuse and atrocity. A minor boy was taken into custody. The Local Crime Investigation Branch team laid a trap in front of the central bus stand on Wednesday 8th October, 2025 night and took action.

According to the information given by the Local Crime Investigation Branch Inspector Ravindra Kalamkar, a case of sexual abuse and atrocity was registered against Ganesh Maruti Ekshinge of Nigve Dumala Tal. Karvir at the Laxmipuri Police Station on Tuesday 7th october. After the arrest, the victim woman along with her friend Netaji Shinde called Ganesh's father Maruti Ekshinge and said that they will withdraw the complaint against son, but have to pay five lakh rupees. After discussion, a compromise was reached on three lakhs. However, Maruti Ekshinge did not want to pay the money and complained to Superintendent of Police Yogesh Kumar about the ransom demand. The Superintendent ordered the local Crime Investigation Branch to investigate and take action.

On the advice of Police Inspector Kalamkar, a team of Assistant Police Inspector Sagar Wagh and Swati Yadav laid a trap outside the Sahyadri Hotel in front of the central bus stand and called the victim and her friend to collect the ransom money. They caught three women and a minor red-handed while accepting the money. When they were produced in court, the three women were remanded in police custody for two days. Netaji Shinde, who had demanded the ransom, fled.

Unable to afford the ransom, Maruti Ekshinge received assistance from Assistant Police Inspector Wagh, who prepared the ransom cash by creating six bundles of dummy notes, each with two genuine Rs 500 notes on either side. The police subsequently seized Rs 72,000 in cash and Rs 12,000 in valuables.

The hunter himself was caught in the trap

A gang plotted to extort ransom by falsely accusing someone of sexual exploitation and abuse. However, Maruti Ekshinge informed the Superintendent of Police of the truth, leading to a police operation that dismantled the gang. Police reported that the perpetrators were caught in their own trap.