Kolhapur: Farmers struggle to save sugarcane crops without rain and electricity

The sugarcanes in Uttur are at risk of failing as the region has not received its usual summer rainfall. In order to save their crops, farmers are using water but facing challenges. Despite heavy rains in the neighbouring villages, farmers in Uttur are worried as only light rains have fallen in their area.

Due to heavy rainfall last year, farmers were able to harvest sugarcane in large quantities. Despite insufficient water from wells and other sources, the sugarcane crop thrived due to the ample rainfall. However, this year's crop is suffering due to the lack of rain. Farmers are struggling to irrigate their sugarcane crops due to the limited availability of electricity for agricultural purposes, which is only provided for four days during the daytime and three days during the night.

As the temperature rises, the water level in the wells is decreasing, and the ground has developed cracks due to intense heat, making it impossible to water the entire sugarcane crop. Farmers are eagerly waiting for the arrival of rainfall. Though there have been cloudy evenings and occasional lightning, there is still no sign of rain. Consequently, farmers are anticipating a reduction in sugarcane production in the Uttur region this year.