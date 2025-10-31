Kolhapur: Gang from Ulhasnagar Robs Cloth Shops, One Held in Gandhinagar Theft Case

Kolhapur: Shocking case of crime has came to light where a police investigation revealed that a gang from Ulhasnagar, who had come to meet guests living in Gandhinagar, had robbed cloth shops by lifting the shutters. In this case, the police arrested Rehan Rais Sheikh (age 19, resident of Titwala West, Thane district). Search for the four members of this gang, Rajveer Sanju Singh Lahori, Pradeep Ram Bahadur Nishad, Aniket Yadav and Salman Ansari (all residents of Ulhasnagar), is underway.

While the Diwali festivities were in full swing, on the morning of October 24, thieves had robbed a shop in Gandhinagar market by lifting the shutters and looting cash worth Rs 1.70 lakh and had also attempted to rob seven other shops. While investigating this crime, Anmaldar Raju Kore and Amit Mardane of the local crime investigation branch had received information that a gang from Thane district had committed the theft. Accordingly, a team led by Police Sub-Inspector Jalindar Jadhav went to Ulhasnagar and arrested Rehan Sheikh. He confessed to the theft. His interrogation revealed the names of the other four. However, as soon as they heard that the police were on their trail, they fled.

Came by train, left by ST

Rajveer Lahori, a member of this gang, had come to Gandhinagar with a friend two years ago to visit his guests. On the occasion of visiting the guests, he had reached Gandhinagar by train with his friends. After breaking into shops at night, they returned by ST. The police seized stolen goods worth Rs 1,100 and a mobile phone worth Rs 16,000 from the arrested Sheikh. On the instructions of Police Inspector Ravindra Kalamkar, the team investigated the crime.