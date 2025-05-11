Kolhapur Girl Dies by Suicide After Scoring Low Marks in Class 12

A deeply distressing incident has come to light from Kuplewadi, near Konoli Tarf Asandoli in Radhanagari Taluka, Kolhapur where an 18-year-old student, Sadhana Pandurang Tinge, tragically took her own life. Sadhana, daughter of the Sarpanch of Konoli Tarf Asandoli, Vrushali Pandurang Tinge, was found hanging from a ceiling beam in her house with a scarf around her neck on Thursday afternoon around 1 PM.

According to further information, Sadhana was a student of the 12th Science class at a college in Panore (Panhala Taluka). She had recently appeared for her HSC (Higher Secondary Certificate) examinations and secured 48 percent marks. Feeling disheartened by the results, which she perceived to be below her expectations, Sadhana had been reportedly depressed for a few days. On Thursday, finding herself alone at home, she resorted to the extreme step of ending her life by hanging herself. The incident was registered at the Radhanagari Police Station late at night, and Police Inspector Santosh Gore is currently conducting further investigations. Sadhana is survived by her grandparents, parents, brother, and uncles.

Sadhana's mother is the Sarpanch of Konoli Tarf Asandoli. Interestingly, three of her close relatives – two cousins and a cousin's husband – are serving in the police force. Despite having such a supportive network, her decision to not confide in anyone and take such a drastic step out of despair has left everyone in shock and disbelief.