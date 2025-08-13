Kolhapur Heist: ₹55 Lakh Jewellery Stolen from CPR Department Head’s Home

In a daring daylight burglary, thieves stole gold and diamond jewellery worth around ₹55 lakh from the home of Dr. Anita Arun Paritekar (57), Head of the Medicine Department at CPR, Kolhapur. The ornaments, weighing 50 tolas and preserved for her son’s wedding, along with ₹25,000 cash, were taken after burglars broke the lock of her Anant Pride, New Shahupuri flat on Monday afternoon. The incident occurred when Dr. Paritekar, her husband, and son were away. The stolen items included mangalsutras, earrings, gold chains, rings, bangles, bracelets, and diamond tops. The theft has sparked fear in the bustling neighbourhood.

Shahupuri Police said a complaint has been registered, and efforts are on to trace the culprits. Fingerprint experts and a dog squad were deployed, but no leads have emerged. The building’s common CCTV camera had stopped working a week earlier, while cameras bought by Dr. Paritekar for her flat remained uninstalled. Interestingly, the burglars left silver ornaments untouched, targeting only gold, diamonds, and precious stones, suggesting a planned theft by professionals. The jewellery was saved for her son's and granddaughter’s weddings, leaving the Paritekar family deeply shocked by the loss.