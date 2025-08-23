Kolhapur: High-Profile Prostitution Racket Busted at Farmhouse in Kalamba, 6 Women Rescued

Kolhapur: In significant raid Police has busted high-profile prostitution racket on a farm house in Kalamba (Tal. Karvir) area. In this raid case has been registered against seven people in this case and six victim women have been rescued. Cash, five mobile phones and other valuables worth Rs 90,000 were seized in the raid. The action was taken by the Immoral Trade Prevention Department team on Wednesday night.

Police received information that an illegal prostitution business was being run in Swapnahill Farm House in Thane village limits on Kalamba side. Accordingly, a team of the Immoral Trade Prevention Department raided the place around 10:30 pm on Wednesday. This time, six victim women were rescued. The racket was taking Rs 3,000 from customers and giving Rs 1.500 out of it to the victim women. The remaining amount was being used for itself. This business was being run in connivance with the owner of the farm house and other employees. Investigation has revealed that the victim women were being forcibly induced into prostitution here.

After the police raided, the accused tried to escape, but the police caught them and took action against them. At this time, the police seized Rs 3,000 in cash, 5 mobile phones, and a two-wheeler worth Rs 90,000. A case was registered against the accused at Karveer Police Station.

Fatima Vijay Desai (33, Rajiv Gandhi Vasahat, Market Yard Kolhapur), Rahul Suresh Lohar (33, Thanekar Chowk, Peth Vadgaon, Taluka Hatkanangle), Ajay Patil, Parashuram Chavdu Patil (45, Malatwadi, Taluka Chandgad), Vinod Malkari, Pappu Chavan, and Sandeep Anilrao Kadam (owner of the farm house, resident of Kolhapur) have been booked in a case. Police arrested Fatima Desai, Rahul Lohar, and Parshuram Patil, who were produced in court and remanded to one-day police custody.