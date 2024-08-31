Kolhapur Hit-and-Run Video: Man Flung into Air After Being Hit by Speeding Car, Incident Caught on CCTV

A young man was severely injured in a hit-and-run incident on the road in Unchagaon village near Kolhapur. The victim, identified as Rohit Happe, was walking home when he was struck by a speeding car. The impact of the collision threw him a significant distance from the point of impact. The driver of the car fled the scene, and the entire incident was captured on CCTV.

Hit and run case in Kolhapur, car driver hit a guy with Car and Drove away

According to regional media reports, case has been registered at Gandhinagar police station against the unidentified vehicle owner, and the police are investigating further.

Maharashtra has recently seen a rise in hit-and-run cases. In a separate accident in Shahapur, near Mumbai, an Eicher tempo crashed into a milk vendor. Popat Binnar, 52, a milk farmer, was traveling on his motorcycle to sell milk when he was hit by the speeding tempo near Bhatsa phata on the Mumbai-Nashik highway.

Binnar was found beneath the wheels of the Eicher tempo and was pronounced dead at the scene. The tempo, which was transporting buffalo paraphernalia from Sinnar to Mumbai, has been seized by Khardi police station. An investigation into the accident is ongoing.