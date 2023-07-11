Kolhapur man detained over death threat to NCP minister Chhagan Bhujbal

The Pune Police on Tuesday arrested a 24-year-old man for threatening to kill NCP leader and Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal, who was recently inducted into the Eknath Shinde-led cabinet.The man dialled Bhujbal's personal assistant on Monday night saying he had taken Bhujbal's "supari" (contract) and he would kill him.

The caller, identified as Prashant Patil, made the threatening call to Bhujbal's personal assistant, Gaikwad, while Chhagan Bhujbal was in the Pimpri-Chinchwad area. Following this, a case was filed against the caller. During the investigation, it was found that Prashant Patil, who hails from Kohlapur, was under the influence of alcohol when he made the threatening call. The Pune Crime Branch launched a search operation and arrested the caller from Mahad. Notably, Chhagan Bhujbal's security was increased following the threat call.