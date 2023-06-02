Kolhapur: Massive fire destroys electric vehicle warehouse

In the early hours of Friday, a devastating fire engulfed an electric vehicle warehouse in Vikramnagar, Ichalkaranji, resulting in substantial financial losses amounting to lakhs of rupees. The fire outbreak was attributed to a short circuit, affecting electric cars, car spare parts, and wiring.

There is an electric vehicle warehouse located in the Vikramnagar area. Within this warehouse, electric cars are housed in one large hall, while the spare parts for these cars are kept in another hall. In the early hours of the morning, residents noticed plumes of smoke emanating from the warehouse. They immediately contacted both the warehouse owner and the fire brigade to inform them about the incident. Without delay, the fire brigade rushed to the scene, deploying water cannons to swiftly control and extinguish the fire.

However, in this incident, all the vehicles and spare parts in the warehouse were completely destroyed by the fire, leaving only ashes behind. It is speculated that the fire was likely caused by a short circuit. However, until late, no official report had been filed with the police station.