Kolhapur: Medical shops sell abortion pills despite prohibition on it

Despite the selling of abortion pills has been prohibited to avoid female foeticide, it has been noticed that such pills were sold at a medical store in Gokul Shirgaon. The issue came to light after the woman, who had bleeding after taking the medications, sought care with CPR. Since the authorities seized the racket of foetal diagnosis and illegal abortions, it has now become obvious that a racket selling abortion medicines is also active.

According to CPR, the wife of a migrant worker working in a factory in Gokul Shirgaon MIDC is three months pregnant. They decided to have an abortion since they did not want a third child after having two. As a result, they did sonography in a Shirgaon lab. After that, she obtained five abortion pills from a medical facility. Following the use of the medications, the woman started bleeding. She came to CPR on Thursday seeking treatment because she had been bleeding for 10 to 12 days.

She said she had consumed abortion pills after an inquiry by doctors. Considering the seriousness of the incident, the cops at the CPR police outpost recorded the statement of the woman and informed the Gokul Shirgaon police about it. Accordingly, further investigation is underway by the Gokul Shirgaon police.