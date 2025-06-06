Kolhapur Murder-Suicide: Man Kills Live-In Partner After Marriage Dispute, Then Dies by Suicide

In a grim turn of events, Satish Maruti Yadav (35, currently residing in Shivaji Peth, Kolhapur; originally from Pendrewadi, Undri, Shahuwadi taluka), who had allegedly stabbed his live-in partner to death after she refused to marry him, was found dead by suicide. Yadav's body was discovered hanging from a tree in the Malapude-Katlewadi forest area of Shahuwadi taluka on Thursday morning. He had fled after allegedly murdering his girlfriend, Samiksha (23), at their rented home in Sarnobatwadi on Tuesday.

According to information from the scene and the police, Satish Yadav and Samiksha Bharat Narsinge (23, resident of Kasba Bawada, Kolhapur) had been in a live-in relationship for the past four months. A dispute reportedly arose between them as Yadav insisted on marriage. In a fit of rage, between 2:30 PM and 3:00 PM on Tuesday, he allegedly stabbed Samiksha to death. After the attack, he locked Samiksha and her friend inside the house and fled on his motorcycle.

Yadav first went to a friend's place in Nandari, Shahuwadi taluka, via Bazargaon. On Wednesday morning, around 6:30 AM, he left his friend's place without informing him. His friend, along with the police, had been searching for him. On Thursday morning, Yadav's body was found hanging from a tree in the forest area of Malapude-Katlewadi, within the jurisdiction of Shahuwadi police station. Police stated that he likely died by suicide by hanging himself on Wednesday morning. A case has been registered at the Shahuwadi police station.

Two-Day Extensive Search

Teams from Gandhinagar police and the Local Crime Branch were actively searching for Satish Yadav after he fled following the murder. Police had searched his native village home, all his friends, relatives, and acquaintances, and had also checked all lodges in the district. The search concluded upon the discovery of his suicide.